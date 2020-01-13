Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,185 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $3,492,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

