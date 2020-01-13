Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 817.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,086,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,541,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $127.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.6617 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

