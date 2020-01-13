Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $123,389,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 270.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,439 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.