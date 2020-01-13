Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

EXPE stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.