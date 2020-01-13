Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $157.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.05 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

