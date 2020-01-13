Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 146.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $260.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $263.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

