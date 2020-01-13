Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,797 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.