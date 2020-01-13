Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 23,407 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 974,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

EBAY opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

