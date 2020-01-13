Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 3,750 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $177.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.28.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

