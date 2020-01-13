Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

