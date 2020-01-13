Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,125 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after buying an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE GIS opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

