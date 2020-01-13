Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,231 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

