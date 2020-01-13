Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 475 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $274.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.44 and a 200 day moving average of $258.74. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $208.01 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.32. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.60.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

