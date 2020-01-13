Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 691 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.41 and a 12-month high of $327.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

