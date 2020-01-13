Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,214,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,505,000 after acquiring an additional 230,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 448,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

