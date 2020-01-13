BOX Token Price Hits $0.0330 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $21,924.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007470 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

