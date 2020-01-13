Bread Market Cap Tops $21.70 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKEx and Tokenomy. Bread has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $908,629.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.02012479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186163 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.