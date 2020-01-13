BriaCoin Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,303.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,097.14 or 2.11288124 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 143.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

