Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $20.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.51 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $18.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $76.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $78.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million, with estimates ranging from $83.45 million to $86.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BWB opened at $13.21 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

