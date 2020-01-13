Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,690,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,698,000 after buying an additional 270,185 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

