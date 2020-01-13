Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to announce sales of $150.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.81 million and the lowest is $149.30 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $141.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $589.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $590.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $622.75 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $626.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

