Brokerages Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2,650.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

