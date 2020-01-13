Brokerages Anticipate KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. KVH Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KVH Industries.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $128,657. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KVH Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 22.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KVH Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVHI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.