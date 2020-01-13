Brokerages Anticipate Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.52 million. Re/Max posted sales of $50.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $282.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $283.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.43 million, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 252.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 501,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Re/Max in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Re/Max by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Re/Max by 313.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 93,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

