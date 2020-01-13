Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,063. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

