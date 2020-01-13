Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

