Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Celsion reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,232. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Celsion has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

