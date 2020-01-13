Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 49,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.87. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

