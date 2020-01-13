Brokerages Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $414.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

iRobot stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. iRobot has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iRobot by 66.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 712.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 19.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

