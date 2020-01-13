Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harrow Health’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harrow Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

HROW stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.23. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $30,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

