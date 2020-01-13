Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.75 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.73%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

MEOH opened at $38.37 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Methanex by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

