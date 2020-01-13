Brokers Offer Predictions for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

NYSE AGCO opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. AGCO has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AGCO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

