Brokers Offer Predictions for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

TSE:AD opened at C$22.28 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$17.70 and a twelve month high of C$22.50. The company has a market cap of $816.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.10 million.

In other news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

