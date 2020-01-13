Brokers Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

