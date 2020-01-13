Brokers Offer Predictions for Danaher Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

NYSE:DHR opened at $158.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a twelve month low of $103.98 and a twelve month high of $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Danaher by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

