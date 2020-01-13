Brokers Set Expectations for AC Immune SA’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACIU. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ACIU opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.37.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

