Brokers Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Bruker stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. Bruker has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 513,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bruker by 69.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.