Brokers Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.44 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Shares of C opened at $79.25 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

