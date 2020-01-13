Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $78.27 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,917 shares of company stock worth $2,785,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

