Brokers Set Expectations for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

OII opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

