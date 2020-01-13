Brokers Set Expectations for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

SHEN opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

