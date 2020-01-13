Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

BKD opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

