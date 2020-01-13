BT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

SO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,771. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

