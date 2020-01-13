BT Wealth Management LLC Has $15.36 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.95 and a one year high of $328.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

