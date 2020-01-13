BT Wealth Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.74. 134,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

