BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $28,626.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.20 or 0.05818697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00114947 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

