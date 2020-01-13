Buckingham Research Raises Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of LAZ opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

