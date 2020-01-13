Buckingham Research Raises PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $49.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $174.23 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PJT Partners by 5,476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PJT Partners by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

