Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Short Interest Update

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,238,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,477,000 after acquiring an additional 828,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 311,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,931,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,805,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

