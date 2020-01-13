Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 837,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,875. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,970,215 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

